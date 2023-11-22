Lil Wayne Demands Ex-Chef Submit to Medical Exam After She Demands $500k For Emotional Distress Over Firing
Lil Wayne asked a judge to help him get his ex-chef to sit down for an examination by a medical professional to evaluate her alleged emotional distress and anxiety — after she demanded a six-figure sum in court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Lollipop rapper said Morghan Medlock has refused to agree to an exam thus far.
Wayne said he needs a doctor to assess Medlock’s claims she suffers from “ongoing” emotional distress due to her being fired by him.
Medlock claimed she suffers from “pain and suffering,” “emotional distress,” “mental anguish,” and “anxiety, trouble sleeping and depression.”
A judge has yet to sign off on the request.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Wayne’s chef Morghan Medlock sued the rapper for wrongful termination.
Medlock said she worked for Wayne for 2 years before being axed.
In her complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Medlock claimed she was fired after asking for time off to care for her family.
Medlock claimed she took a trip with Wayne to Las Vegas for Memorial Day. She said she worked preparing meals for the musician and his guests.
During the trip, Medlock said she learned that her 10-year-old child had injured his head and needed to be taken to the hospital.
The chef said she finished out the rest of the job. On the way home, Medlock was booked to fly with Wayne on a private jet. However, the flight never took off due to issues with Wayne allegedly smoking.
- Lil Wayne Fires Back At Ex-Chef Accusing Him Of Firing Her For Taking Time Off For Family Emergency, Says His Actions Were ‘Justified’
- ‘Harassing’: DJ Mustard Rushes to Court After Ex Subpoenas Roc Nation Weeks After She Lost Child Support War
- Soulja Boy’s Ex-GF Moves to Seize Rapper's Music Royalties and Weed Biz Profits Over $520k Judgment
Medlock said she decided to book her own trip home on a commercial flight. She said she told Wayne’s assistant and then left.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Days later, Medlock claimed she was fired. The chef said the rapper to his assistant, “tell Chef Morghan this isn't going to work.”
Medlock demanded $500k in damages in her lawsuit.
Wayne denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
He argued Medlock had not sustained any damages. Further, he said the chef was not an employee but rather an independent contractor.
Wayne said his actions were, “legitimate, good faith, justified, non-discriminatory, and or non-retaliatory business reasons.”
The rapper demanded the entire lawsuit be tossed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Wayne demanded his ex-assistant submit to a medical examination in a separate lawsuit over an alleged assault.