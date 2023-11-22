'Depressing' and 'Frustrating': Brad Pitt's Pal Reveal What Actor Thinks of Son Pax's Nasty Father's Day Rant
Brad Pitt has stayed quiet to requests for comment about his son Pax's Instagram rant calling him a "world class a------," but his friends are opening up to what the actor is saying about the post behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Pax's secret social media was exposed, in which a pal confirmed the 19-year-old shared the post trashing his father.
"It's frustrating to see Brad being painted as some kind of 'bad person' when it's far from the truth," an insider told The Sun. The source emphasized that Pitt has "great respect" for the children he shares with Angelina Jolie, adding it "speaks volumes" that he "chooses to keep a dignified silence" while being slammed in the headlines.
Pitt's rep did not respond to RadarOnline.com for comment.
While Pitt's friends spilled about his reaction, another report claimed they couldn't be further from the truth.
“This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things,” a different insider told Page Six.
“It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family.”
Pax unleashed on his famous dad in a Father's Day post from 2020 that recently made the rounds after a friend disclosed he uses the account for "friends from school mostly."
"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!'" Pax allegedly wrote over a picture of Pitt holding an Oscar. "You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."
"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," the caption read. "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so.
"You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f------ awful human being!!!"
The Fight Club actor and Jolie had a whirlwind romance until she filed for divorce in 2016. In a lawsuit filed by Jane Doe, later identified as Jolie, against the FBI, Pitt's estrangement from his children was exposed. She accused him of being violent with her and some of their children on the doomsday flight which sparked an investigation.
The exes share six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, Zahara, 18, and their three biological kids, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
Jolie's countersuit alleged he “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" before allegedly turning on the children who rushed to their mother's rescue. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."
"To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow,” the filing continued. “The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop.”
The FBI closed the case against Pitt after investigating the claims. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated Pitt for child abuse, but nothing came from it. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com this month showed that their private battle is still ranging on in federal court.
Jolie and Pitt are also locked in the war over their $164 million French winery.