VIDEO: Ex-Obama Official Caught Harassing Cart Vendor With 'Islamophobic' Hate
A former White House official who served under President Obama is accused of harassing a street vendor by spewing hate on the Upper East Side for nearly two weeks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I did have an argument with a food vendor," Stuart Seldowitz, 64, told City & State while breaking his silence after being identified as the man in the tweets. "It is quite possible that it's me. I mean, I've not seen the video, but I believe it's probably me."
"I don't think I'm an Islamophobic guy," he added while expressing regrets for his behavior and apologizing. "I've spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people."
Manhattan-based lobbying firm Gotham Government Relations cut all ties with Seldowitz amid the backlash he is now facing. "The video of his actions is vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm," they stated.
During the former National Security Council chief's tirade at the vendor, Seldowitz was caught on camera brazenly speaking about the Mukhabarat intelligence service in Egypt, declaring they "will get your parents. Does his father like his fingernails? They will take them out one-by-one."
After Seldowitz took his own picture of the vendor, he inquired, "Did you rape your daughter like Mohammed did?" going on to label him as "ignorant" for not speaking English.
"That's too bad. That's why you're selling food in a food cart, because you're ignorant, but you should learn English. It'll help you when they deport you back to Egypt," the ex-aide continued.
Seldowitz was also seen displaying an Israel pin up in his hand while asking the vendor if he has a permit and visa while the vendor tried to get him to leave. "You support killing young children," Seldowitz yelled, claiming the vendor supports Hamas.
"You kill children, not me. Go," the vendor retorted, still trying to get him to leave.
"I didn't kill children," the ex-political aide said. "If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, it wasn't enough."
Since the video went viral, Gotham Government Relations ended all affiliation.
David Schwartz, the founder and president, said Seldowitz was only ever an affiliate. "By the way, I'll represent the food vendor pro bono if he wants to bring a lawsuit against Stuart Seldowitz," Schwartz said.
According to the man's LinkedIn, he formerly served as Acting Director of the National Security Council South Asia Directorate from February 2009 to January 2011. Seldowitz also worked in the US State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs in the early 2000s.
Seldowitz told the outlet that he was blindsided by the firm's choice to speak out, noting they hadn't worked together for a very long time.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"I had a high opinion of the people at Gotham up until I found out that they had issued this statement," he said. "I considered the people at Gotham to be friends, and I haven't had a chance to speak to them, or to try to speak to them as to why they felt the need to issue this statement."