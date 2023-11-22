VIDEO: Ex-Obama Official Caught Harassing Cart Vendor With 'Islamophobic' Hate

"I don't think I'm an Islamophobic guy," he added while expressing regrets for his behavior and apologizing. "I've spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people."

Manhattan-based lobbying firm Gotham Government Relations cut all ties with Seldowitz amid the backlash he is now facing. "The video of his actions is vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm," they stated.

During the former National Security Council chief's tirade at the vendor, Seldowitz was caught on camera brazenly speaking about the Mukhabarat intelligence service in Egypt, declaring they "will get your parents. Does his father like his fingernails? They will take them out one-by-one."