Newsmax Host Suggests Barack Obama Has Foreign 'Allegiances' Based Off His Middle Name

"This is incredibly inaccurate, uh, basically a lie. This is straight out of the anti-Semitic playbook and worldview and incredibly insensitive at this moment with what Israel is going through," Kelly said. "And the Palestinians were offered a state in 1948. They rejected it and all of the Arab world, and since then there have been three wars to eradicate Israel."

"I wonder if Barack Obama really in his heart believes that Israel has a right to exist," Kelly continued as bold red text appeared on screen that read, "BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA."

"I wonder, in his heart, right? For real. If he’s gonna go here at this time, you have to wonder," Kelly continued before he emphasized, "He is, after all, Barack Obama. Make that Barack Hussein Obama."