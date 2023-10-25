Newsmax Host Suggests Barack Obama Has Foreign 'Allegiances' Based Off His Middle Name
Newsmax host Greg Kelly accused former president Barack Obama of having "anti-semitic roots" and having foreign "allegiances," RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a bizarre rant on Tuesday, Kelly tried to support his theory by focusing on the Democrat's middle name, Hussein.
Like many politicians, Obama released a statement regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks and subsequent offensive airstrikes on Gaza by the Israeli military.
While Obama was not the only public figure to release a statement, Kelly claimed the former president was "making noise" that put "his anti-Semitic roots ... on plain display."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"He’s making noise now about the situation and his anti-Semitic roots are on plain display. This is right out of— my gosh, I was shocked that he actually wrote this. You ready for this?" Kelly said before he read a passage from Obama's statement.
"Palestinians have also lived in disputed territories for generations; that many of them were not only displaced when Israel was formed but continue to be forcibly displaced by a settler movement," Obama wrote in the letter.
The Newsmax host proceeded to slam Obama's remarks as "incredibly inaccurate."
- Donald Trump Rants About ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ Being Biden’s ‘Boss’ During Unhinged Speech Where Ex-President Said the U.S. Capital ‘Looks Like S---’
- 'Get This Guy Out of Here': Lindsey Graham Loses It on Newsmax Reporter Asking About Rep. Rashida Tlaib Condemning Israel
- Donald Trump Claims Israel Wouldn't Have Been Attacked by Hamas if the 2020 Election 'Wasn't Rigged' Against Him: 'The Election Was Rigged'
"This is incredibly inaccurate, uh, basically a lie. This is straight out of the anti-Semitic playbook and worldview and incredibly insensitive at this moment with what Israel is going through," Kelly said. "And the Palestinians were offered a state in 1948. They rejected it and all of the Arab world, and since then there have been three wars to eradicate Israel."
"I wonder if Barack Obama really in his heart believes that Israel has a right to exist," Kelly continued as bold red text appeared on screen that read, "BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA."
"I wonder, in his heart, right? For real. If he’s gonna go here at this time, you have to wonder," Kelly continued before he emphasized, "He is, after all, Barack Obama. Make that Barack Hussein Obama."
"Uh, under ordinary circumstances, his middle name has nothing to do with anything, but I think we all see where his allegiance lies," the host added. "It’s certainly not with America right now and not with our strongest ally."