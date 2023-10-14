Donald Trump Flubs Interview Calling Barack Obama the Current President, Reigniting Questions Regarding His Cognitive Abilities

According to Mediaite, during the exchange with Kilmeade, the host corrected Trump's mistake, to which Trump responded by pretending he meant to say "Obama" all along. However, Kilmeade corrected him again and pointed out that there is no proof to support Trump's follow-up claim.

Trump went on to discuss his belief that Obama and his people are "calling the shots" in regards to Iran while minimizing Biden's role.

This is not the first time Trump has made this mistake. A few weeks ago, while speaking in Iowa, he insisted that he had beaten Obama in an election.

The Biden campaign has seized on these instances as evidence of Trump's cognitive difficulties, highlighting them on multiple occasions.