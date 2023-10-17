Lil Wayne Demands Ex-Assistant Submit to Medical Exam After Employee Sues Rapper Over Alleged Assault on Private Jet

Lil Wayne’s ex-assistant will have to undergo an independent medical examination where a doctor will evaluate his alleged injuries – months after he sued the rapper for allegedly punching him in the jaw. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Lollipop rapper demanded Andrew Williams submit to the exam after he claimed to have suffered emotional distress and injuries to his well-being after an incident on a private jet.

Williams agreed to the request. He will undergo a clinician interview where a doctor selected by Wayne will grill him about his injuries and medical history — including questions about any prior psychiatric history or substance abuse issues. As we previously reported, last year, Williams sued Lil Wayne [real name: Dwayne Carter] for alleged assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The other defendants to the lawsuit were Young Money Entertainment and Signature Flight Support.

In his lawsuit, Williams said he was flying with Wayne on June 10, 2022. He said the rapper started to argue with the pilot. Williams said he tried to intervene to prevent an altercation between the musician and the pilot by putting his arms between his boss and the other man.

Williams said this infuriated Wayne who allegedly turned towards him and punched him with a closed fit in the jaw. “The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the suit said.

The assistant said he left the plane and drove to the hospital for medical attention. Williams said he received an email from Wayne’s camp demanding he return a backpack and Bluetooth speaker without any mention of the alleged assault. He said the email notified him he had been terminated.

Williams’ lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for his alleged emotional and physical suffering — and to help him pay his medical bills. “Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages,” the suit read.

Wayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His lawyers demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court. They argued the rapper’s actions were done in self-defense and that Williams had not suffered any injuries due to Wayne. Further, Wayne accused his ex-assistant of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid any alleged damages. The rapper denied Williams was wrongfully terminated and said the decision was proper.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on top of the battle with Williams, Wayne faces a separate lawsuit with his ex-chef over alleged unpaid wages.