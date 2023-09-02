Your tip
Lil Wayne Suffers Embarrassing Mic Issues During Opening For Beyoncé Days After Storming Out of 50 Cent Show

Source: mega / RadarOnline
Sep. 2 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Lil Wayne suffered serious mic issues when he opened for Beyoncé on Friday, September 1, just days after he stormed off the stage of a 50 Cent show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: MEGA

The crowd began to get rowdy when the music abruptly stopped.

Thousands of fans showed up to SoFi stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend to see Beyoncé perform.

DJ Khaled brought Lil Wayne out before the Church Girl singer came out.

During the rapper's set, his mic began cutting in and out, leaving him awkwardly standing in front of the crown as the music and background of the song continued without the lead vocals.

Source: RadarOnline

The show was temporarily delayed while the rapper continued testing the mic.

At one point, a voice called out to the crowd as the music abruptly stopped to say, "Hold up!" Lil Wayne was seen telling people behind the scenes that the sound was still "bad." The show was temporarily delayed while the rapper continued testing the mic until he gave up and told the crowd, "Thank you anyway." A couple of days before, Wayne stormed out of a 50 Cent concert before he was set to perform.

Source: MEGA

Wayne stormed off of the same show where 50 Cent allegedly hit a bystander on the head with a flying mic.

According to Page Six, insiders said that while Wayne was getting ready to go onstage, a member of the backstage staff seemed to push the Hustler Musik rapper out of the way, leading to him getting reportedly "irked."

"He just stormed out," said the source. "He was in the building for about 20 minutes total."

Source: RadarOnline

Lil Wayne has been dealing with several stressful lawsuits, accusations, and public feuds.

As RadarOnline.com recently reported, the 40-year-old Grammy winner is caught in a $500k lawsuit with his former chef, Morghan Medlock, over her alleged "wrongful termination." Wayne claimed the firing was justified because she allegedly "breached" the rapper's privacy.

One of Lil Wayne's ex-assistants also accused the Lollypop rapper of assault after he allegedly punched the assistant in the jaw during a private jet flight.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-employee Andrew Williams sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment, and a company called Signature Flight Support.

