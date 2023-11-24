Diddy Hit With ANOTHER Shocking Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape Of Woman With Singer Aaron Hall

In her lawsuit, Doe said she met Diddy with a friend at an event. She said Diddy and Hall started talking to them and buying drinks.

Doe said Diddy and Hall took her to Hall’s apartment. She said they offered her alcohol and then both sexually assaulted her.

The woman said Diddy and Hall took turns raping her. Doe said she has suffered severe emotional distress over the incident that happened in 1990 or 1991.