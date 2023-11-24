Diddy Hit With ANOTHER Shocking Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape Of Woman With Singer Aaron Hall
Diddy has been hit with a third lawsuit over alleged sexual assault.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed bombshell claims against the music mogul in a New York court.
In her lawsuit, Doe said she met Diddy with a friend at an event. She said Diddy and Hall started talking to them and buying drinks.
Doe said Diddy and Hall took her to Hall’s apartment. She said they offered her alcohol and then both sexually assaulted her.
The woman said Diddy and Hall took turns raping her. Doe said she has suffered severe emotional distress over the incident that happened in 1990 or 1991.
Doe said her friend was also raped by the two men.
Doe said Diddy came to her home a few days after the alleged assault.
“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out. Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them,” the lawsuit read.
Doe said she went to see a doctor after the incident. In addition, she said she told her friends and family about the alleged assault.
The lawsuit comes days after Diddy settled a shocking lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Cassie accused him of years of abuse and even forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched.
As we previously reported, following Cassie’s settlement, a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.
Dickerson-Neal claimed Diddy in 1991 while a college student. She said she went on a date with him. She said she later felt out of it and believed Diddy drugged her.
She claimed he sexually assaulted her and then secretly recorded it to show to others.
This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more,” Diddy’s lawyer said after the suit was filed.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a former President of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment was also hit with a sexual assault lawsuit.