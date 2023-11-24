'Real Pieces of S---': Donald Trump Attacked 'So-called Christian' Iowa Evangelicals During 2016 GOP Primary: Report
Donald Trump allegedly called Iowa evangelicals “real pieces of s---” and “so-called Christians” during the 2016 GOP primary race, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the former president works to secure the upcoming 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on January 15, new allegations surfaced regarding a series of remarks Trump made about Iowa evangelicals eight years ago.
According to political writer Tim Alberta, Trump slammed Iowa’s evangelical voters in 2016 after the then-GOP presidential candidate committed his infamous "two Corinthians" Bible blunder.
During a speech at Liberty University early that year, Trump accidentally referred to the Second Corinthians Bible epistle as “two Corinthians.” He was mocked by members of the audience, as well as then-GOP challengers Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.
Alberta, in his new upcoming book The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism, wrote that Trump “began to speculate that there was a conspiracy among powerful evangelicals to deny him the GOP nomination.”
Even more shocking was Alberta’s claim that Trump called Iowa evangelicals “some real pieces of s---” and “so-called Christians” after the “two Corinthians” backlash.
“You know, these so-called Christians hanging around with Ted [Cruz] are some real pieces of shit,” Trump allegedly said to one Iowa Republican official.
Alberta also wrote that Trump went on to “use even more colorful language to describe the evangelical community” after winning the 2016 GOP primary and 2016 presidential election.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Trump allegedly called Iowa evangelical voters “real pieces of s---” and “so-called Christians” came as the former president struggles to secure support in the state ahead of next year’s caucuses.
Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats recently endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, while Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also recently endorsed DeSantis.
Trump took to Truth Social last week to attack the Florida and Iowa governors after Reynolds announced a new DeSantis campaign headquarters in her state.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular Governor to the MOST UNPOPULAR GOVERNOR IN THE UNITED STATES, not an easy feat,” Trump raged on November 19.
“Her Endorsement of Ron DeSanctimonious, who is 50 Points down to me in the Polls, has given him exactly ZERO ‘Bounce,’” he continued.
“DeSanctimonious and Birdbrain did NOTHING,” the embattled ex-president concluded. “MAGA!!!”
Trump remains the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP race for the White House with less than two months left before the Iowa caucuses on January 15, 2024 and with less than one year left before the general election on November 5, 2024.