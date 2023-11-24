Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies Newest Accuser's Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations After Fresh Lawsuit Filed Against Rapper
Sean “Diddy” Combs denied allegations of rape, drugging, and revenge porn this week after a new accuser filed a fresh lawsuit against the rapper in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come nearly one week after Diddy, 54, settled a $30 million lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, 37, on November 17, another alleged victim sued the music mogul in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday.
According to the fresh complaint filed in New York City this week, the rapper’s newest accuser – who was identified by Daily Beast as a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal – claimed that Diddy drugged and raped her in 1991 when she was a college student at Syracuse University.
Diddy’s newest accuser also claimed that the rapper “videotaped his crime and distributed the tape to others in the music industry, causing severe harm to Ms. Dickerson-Neal’s reputation, career prospects, and emotional well-being.”
“We are privileged to assist our client, Ms. Dickerson-Neal, as she courageously steps forward in an effort to hold Mr. Combs to account,” Dickerson-Neal’s lawyer, Michelle Caiola, told Daily Beast in a statement on Thursday night.
“Everyone deserves to be heard and Combs should not be immune from liability because of his wealth and public stature,” Diddy’s accuser’s lawyer added.
Two of Diddy’s companies – Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises – were also listed as defendants in the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday.
The suit alleged that the music mogul sexually abused Dickerson-Neal and “made a video recording of the ‘revenge porn’ which he distributed throughout New York state—all without her consent.”
Diddy has since denied the fresh allegations against him.
“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” a spokesperson for the billionaire music mogul said. “Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible.”
“Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist,” Diddy’s rep added. “This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”
Daily Beast also noted that Dickerson-Neal’s fresh lawsuit against Diddy came just before the Adult Survivors Act – which allowed sexual assault victims to pursue claims against their alleged abusers regardless of the statute of limitations – expired on November 24.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dickerson-Neal’s rape, drugging, and revenge porn lawsuit against Diddy came roughly one week after the rapper settled a $30 million lawsuit filed by Cassie on November 16.
Cassie accused her music mogul ex of physical and sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed in New York last week. She claimed that the alleged abuse took place over the course of a ten-year period.
Diddy ultimately settled that lawsuit one day after Cassie brought her claims to court. It is unclear what the details of the settlement included.
“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” Diddy said after agreeing to a settlement with his ex last week. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best.”