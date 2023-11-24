Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies Newest Accuser's Sexual Assault and Drugging Allegations After Fresh Lawsuit Filed Against Rapper

Sean “Diddy” Combs denied allegations of rape, drugging, and revenge porn this week after a new accuser filed a fresh lawsuit against the rapper in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a surprising development to come nearly one week after Diddy, 54, settled a $30 million lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, 37, on November 17, another alleged victim sued the music mogul in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday.