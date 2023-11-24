Jerry O'Connell Bans John Stamos From 'The Talk' Over Rebecca Romijn Comments: Report

"The tipping point for Jerry came when Stamos referred to Rebecca as 'the devil,'" a spy spilled to the National Enquirer. "Jerry is absolutely furious John would lash out at Rebecca in such a way."

While a separate insider reportedly denied the claim to the outlet, the source insisted there's beef between Romijn's current and former husband.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.