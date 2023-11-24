Your tip
Jerry O'Connell Bans John Stamos From 'The Talk' Over Rebecca Romijn Comments: Report

jerry oconnell wife rebecca romijn john stamos memoir ppjpg
Insiders claimed Jerry O'Connell banned John Stamos from 'The Talk' over comments he made about Rebecca Romijn in his memoir.

By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell has reportedly banned John Stamos from the show for trash-talking Rebecca Romijn, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Romijn, 51, is O'Connell's current wife — and was previously married to the Full House star, 60.

john stamos
Stamos referred to ex-wife Rebecca Romijn as 'the devil' in his new memoir.

"The tipping point for Jerry came when Stamos referred to Rebecca as 'the devil,'" a spy spilled to the National Enquirer. "Jerry is absolutely furious John would lash out at Rebecca in such a way."

While a separate insider reportedly denied the claim to the outlet, the source insisted there's beef between Romijn's current and former husband.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

jerry oconnell wife rebecca romijn john stamos memoir
O'Connell said he didn't want to 'feed into' drama surrounding Stamos' remarks about his wife.

The source vowed that O'Connell "has opted for a decisive move — he's banned John from appearing on the show!"

O'Connell recently addressed his wife being mentioned in Stamos' new book, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, which debuted in late October.

The daytime co-host noted that while there was a lot he could say about Stamos' negative thoughts towards his wife, he felt that by expressing his feelings on the subject, it would end up "bringing attention" to the messy situation.

jerry oconnell wife rebecca romijn john stamos memoir jpg
O'Connell and Romijn married in 2007, two years after her divorce from Stamos.

MORE ON:
Jerry O'Connell

"My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography and it referred to my wife in a negative manner and a lot of people have asked me about that in the press," O'Connell said on Monday's edition of The Talk, according to Fox News.

"And it would be easy for me to say like, ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that,’ but really it would be bringing attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into."

"There’s children involved," the co-host added. "Teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to like feed that fire."

jerry oconnell wife rebecca romijn john stamos memoir
Romijn and Stamos were married from 1998 until their divorce in 2005.

In Stamos' memoir, he didn't hold back his feelings on his ex-wife when he reflected on their marriage.

The Fuller House star claimed that Romijn was "evil" when their marriage began to crumble and recalled how he "hated" her during that time.

Stamos later noted that in retrospect, he was "as much to blame" for the end of their marriage as his ex-wife, though the admission apparently didn't make his scathing remarks sting any less for O'Connell.

O'Connell and Romijn share teenage twin daughter Charlie and Dolly, 14.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to O'Connell's rep for comment.

