'They Happen to Be Good Friends': Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock Are Not Dating Despite Leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Party Together
Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock created a stir in Los Angeles on November 11 when they were spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded 48th birthday party together. Despite rumors that the single stars were seeing each other, the pair are reportedly just friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wilde, 39, split from longtime partner and baby daddy Jason Sudeikis, 48, in November 2020. She quickly began dating pop star Harry Styles, but has been single ever since their November 2022 break up.
Upon leaving DiCaprio's birthday bash, the 39-year-old director and the 58-year-old comedian flashed big smiles as they got into the same chauffeured SUV.
"They happen to be good friends," an insider told InTouch Weekly. "Although maybe things have progressed to the point where they're an item, you never know."
"They are both single," the source noted.
So, how do the two know each other? Rock reportedly dated one of Wilde's best friends from 2016 to 2020, following his divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock, 54.
"Chris and the woman broke up, but Olivia's group of friends kept him as a friend," a source dished to the outlet.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wilde last dated her Don't Worry Darling leading man, Styles, from 2021 to 2020.
As for Rock, he was linked to fellow actress Lake Bell, 44, in 2022. Ironically, Lake was spotted hanging out with Sudeikis at a Guns n' Roses concert in early November.
Though on the surface Lake and Sudeikis' concert outing looked like a date, an insider told the outlet, "They're just friends."
Recently, Jason agreed to pay the mother of his two children $27,500 a month in child support.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jason and Olivia scored a legal victory against their ex-nanny Ericka Genaro.
Earlier this year, a judge ruled the case the battle will be heard in arbitration and not public court.