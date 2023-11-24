'They Happen to Be Good Friends': Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock Are Not Dating Despite Leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Party Together

Olivia Wilde and Chris Rock created a stir in Los Angeles on November 11 when they were spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's star-studded 48th birthday party together. Despite rumors that the single stars were seeing each other, the pair are reportedly just friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wilde, 39, split from longtime partner and baby daddy Jason Sudeikis, 48, in November 2020. She quickly began dating pop star Harry Styles, but has been single ever since their November 2022 break up.