John Travolta Sparks Fear He's 'Edging Away' From Scientology After Ditching Tom Cruise's Church Gala: Report

Preston died in her Clearwater, Florida, home on July 12, 2020, after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer. Travolta announced her death in a touching Instagram post.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," his heartbreaking message read.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” the Grease star continued.”I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”