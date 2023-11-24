Your tip
John Travolta Sparks Fear He's 'Edging Away' From Scientology After Ditching Tom Cruise's Church Gala: Report

Nov. 24 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

John Travolta was allegedly absent from a recent star-studded Scientology gala hosted by Tom Cruise — and it's prompted speculation the 69-year-old is edging away from the controversial sect, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Preston died in her Clearwater, Florida, home on July 12, 2020, after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer.

"Tom Cruise made a grand entrance by helicopter, but John — despite being a pilot with his own plane — opted not to come, leaving attendees puzzled," an insider sniped to the National Enquirer.

A Travolta confidant claimed he's backed away from the religious group in the wake of tragedy.

"His level of involvement has waned since the passing of his wife, Kelly Preston, and close friend Kristie Alley," the pal told the outlet. "Despite their devout following of Scientology, it tragically didn't save them."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Travolta's rep and the Church of Scientology for comment.

Travolta reportedly skipped out on Tom Cruise's Scientology gala.

Preston died in her Clearwater, Florida, home on July 12, 2020, after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer. Travolta announced her death in a touching Instagram post.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," his heartbreaking message read.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” the Grease star continued.”I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

Kirstie died two years later after privately suffering from colon cancer.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Alley died on December 5, 2022, in Tampa, Florida, after a private battle with colon cancer. Travolta again paid tribute to someone he loved on social media.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he wrote. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

The Cheers actress was 71 years old and a devoted Scientologist. Alley repeatedly defended the church — even sparring with Leah Remini, who left the religious group years ago.

Travolta released heartbreaking statements about his wife and Kirstie's death.

"First of all, I just want to everyone to know I have hundreds of friends and people that I know that have come into Scientology and left Scientology," she told Howard Stern years before her death. "It is not true that you cannot [leave] … You're not shunned, you're not chased. All that stuff's bull----."

