Chris Rock Wants Jada Pinkett-Smith to 'Keep His Name Out Her Damn Mouth' After Claiming He Asked Her on Date During Will Smith Marriage

Chris Rock would like Jada Pinkett Smith to "keep his name out of her damn mouth" after bringing up the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap and claiming the comedian asked her out on a date when she was married to the Men in Black star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will," a source told Daily Mail on Friday.

"Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that," the insider said, explaining, "He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it's just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront."

The secret-spiller added that "Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth."