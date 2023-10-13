'No Chemistry': Jada Pinkett-Smith Claims She Never Hooked Up With 'Soulmate' Tupac
Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't just opening up about her separation from Will Smith in her new book. The 52-year-old actress-turned-author also included a special someone in her upcoming biography, Worthy, and that's her "soulmate" Tupac, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During her press tour — which has caused chaos in Hollywood — Jada opened up about her friendship with Tupac, revealing that despite what the world thinks, she never hooked up with the late rapper.
"There was no chemistry between us," she told RollingOut in a video interview on Thursday, reiterating that their lack of sexual appeal made it "impossible" for them to be anything other than really great friends. Jada even said there was a "repelling nature" about them.
"The chemistry — it's about a friendship-love chemistry — trust me," she claimed. "Let me tell you, don't think that Pac and I — like I write in the book — we had those moments. I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature."
When pushed harder on the subject, Jada laughed her way through the explanation and insinuated that God put them together to be a "dynamic duo" and then played a cruel joke preventing them from being together.
"That just wasn't the purpose, and I know it's so hard, but we had no — and it wasn't just me. Him too!" Jada joked.
Jada's relationship with Tupac has long been under a microscope, but the timing of her latest interview has left many raising eyebrows. Some believe her Tupac comments are a direct diss at her estranged husband.
"Straight clown. Will doing his thing. Jada stay talking bout Tupac," one person tweeted on X. "I’m not even sure Tupac felt the same way about Jada, Will has been through too much in the hands of that woman lately," a second wrote.
"Idk why Jada keep doing my dawg Will Smith like this but Will need to just let her go be with the ghost of Tupac at this point," joked a third.
- Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Been Secretly Separated for 7 Years, Have No Plans to Divorce Despite Living Apart Since 2016
- 'No Walking Back': Jada Pinkett-Smith 'Torched Her Marriage' by 'Publicly Humiliating' Will Smith With August Alsina 'Entanglement'
- 'Extremely Fragile Right Now': Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Kids 'Acting Out' in Response to Parents' Strained Marriage — Report
Jada recently made headlines when she admitted that she and Will have been separated for seven years and live separate lives despite failing to make their split legal. In 2020, she also admitted to an entanglement with her son Jaden's friend, August Alsina, 31.
"Jada torched her marriage to the ground when she brought Will on Red Table Talk and publicly humiliated him in front of the world," an insider told Daily Mail about the affair.
The source said Will hadn't believed Jada cheated and ruthlessly defended his estranged wife's honor despite being secretly separated.
"Will defended Jada against infidelity accusations at the time of the affair, and he would get into it with people. He truly believed she hadn’t cheated. There was no walking back from that and Jada knew this too," an insider shared.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Jada talking about the split has made their kids, Jaden and Willow, "extremely fragile right now." The source said the kids are "clearly traumatized by their parents' behavior to the point where they're acting out," pointing to Jaden's bizarre since-deleted post with emergency personnel in the background and Willow's recent worrying message.
Jada and Will married in 1997, just a year after Tupac's murder. In the latest development into his shooting death, gangster Keffe D was arrested in connection to his murder.