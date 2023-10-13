'No Chemistry': Jada Pinkett-Smith Claims She Never Hooked Up With 'Soulmate' Tupac

Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't just opening up about her separation from Will Smith in her new book. The 52-year-old actress-turned-author also included a special someone in her upcoming biography, Worthy, and that's her "soulmate" Tupac, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During her press tour — which has caused chaos in Hollywood — Jada opened up about her friendship with Tupac, revealing that despite what the world thinks, she never hooked up with the late rapper.