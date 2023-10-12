Your tip
'No Walking Back': Jada Pinkett-Smith 'Torched Her Marriage' by 'Publicly Humiliating' Will Smith With August Alsina 'Entanglement'

Source: MEGA

Jada admitted to her affair in 2020.

By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jada Pinkett-Smith nailed her marriage coffin shut when she publicly admitted she cheated on Will Smith by having an affair with their son Jaden's friend August Alsina, with an insider revealing "there was no walking back," RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Jada, 52, confirmed she had an "entanglement" with the 31-year-old singer in 2020 on Red Table Talk — but only after August spilled the tea that he was in love with the married actress. Will appeared alongside her for the episode, saying they had healed and learned from the affair.

However, Jada shocked the world this week when she revealed that she'd been separated from Will since 2016. Now, sources say Will's supportive reaction to the affair news was all an act.

Source: MEGA

She recently revealed she's been separated from Will since 2016.

"Jada torched her marriage to the ground when she brought Will on Red Table Talk and publicly humiliated him in front of the world," the insider told Daily Mail.

The source said Will hadn't believed Jada cheated and ruthlessly defended his estranged wife's honor despite being secretly separated, which, we're told, has made their kids "extremely fragile right now."

"Will defended Jada against infidelity accusations at the time of the affair, and he would get into it with people. He truly believed she hadn’t cheated. There was no walking back from that and Jada knew this too," the insider added.

During that time, Jada told her viewers that she and Will had been going through a "difficult" patch and had "basically broken up."

Source: MEGA

Will was allegedly "humiliated" when she was forced to come clean about the affair.

"I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside yourself," she explained. "I just wanted to feel good, It had been so long since I felt good... and it was really a joy to just help heal somebody."

Jada shot down August's accusation that Will "gave me his blessing" to be with his wife, with the couple ending the segment by showing their unity.

"We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life," Will and Jada said, keeping their hush-hush separation to themselves.

Apparently, Jada's indiscretion wasn't the only time Will was disappointed in her decisions.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, in which she promoted her book Worthy, she said she thought the Oscars incident with Chris Rock was "a skit."

Source: MEGA

Will is also allegedly upset that she spoke about his Oscars slap.

"I thought, 'This is a skit,'" Jada said. "I was like, 'There’s no way that Will hit him.'"

Daily Mail's source revealed her comment about the slap didn't help her "fractured" relationship with Will.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: MEGA

Insiders shared the kids are "acting out" and "traumatized by their parents' behavior."

"Hearing Jada tell people that she didn't support his decision to slap Chris and that she thought it was a skit does no good for Will who is trying to move on from this incident," the insider shared. "Will knew about this big reveal that Jada was doing, but it is not helping him at all."

Will and Jada have been married since 1997. They share two biological children — Willow and Jaden, who sources revealed are "traumatized by their parents' behavior to the point where they're acting out."

