Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex-Fling August Alsina Shares Cryptic Message About Choosing 'Peace' After Oscars Drama
Jada Pinkett Smith's ex-fling August Alsina shared a cryptic message about choosing "peace" after her husband, Will Smith, issued an apology to comedian Chris Rock for his outburst at the 94th Academy Awards.
The No Love rapper, 29, seemingly entered the chat while posting a photo of himself seated before a piece of artwork on Tuesday, including a stream of consciousness-style caption.
"Choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned [to] light and beauty within. Then turned Master," Alsina wrote. "P (i) E^CE shown without, from your life’s own whimsical & colorful art-piece, being co created and displayed through living while/after being broken to peaces/pieces."
Alsina followed up with another message alongside a throwback video of the film character Madea, portrayed by actor and director Tyler Perry.
"Peace was still. Piece is made of steel. You don't believe it's a peacemaker? All you got to do is pull it out and there will be peace," Madea said in the clip.
Alsina wrote in his caption, "For those of them in the back that like to solve aLgEbRa eQuAtIoNs & mOrSe codes. Jesus is a peacemaker, so sit still bul’! Lol aight I’m done trollin… I love y’all."
Jada, 50, famously coined the term "entanglement" while discussing her relationship with the hip-hop artist on her Facebook series Red Table Talk back in July 2020. "Four and a half years ago... I started a friendship with August," she explained one month after Alsina said that he was in a relationship with the actress with Will’s "blessing."
"From there as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Jada continued, noting she and Will, 53, were spending time apart. "I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken," the Set It Off alum added. "Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself."
In a separate interview with GQ, the King Richard star talked about how their marriage stopped being monogamous at one point. "I don’t suggest our road for anybody," Will shared with the publication. "But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."
The Smiths have been in headlines non-stop since Will shocked Oscars viewers by hitting Rock for a G.I. Jane joke made about Jada, who has been struggling with alopecia, while presenting an award during the star-studded affair.
Jada has since shared a message about it being a "season for healing" while Will has publicly apologized for reacting "emotionally" to Rock’s remark.
"I was out of line and I was wrong," Will wrote in his apology. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."