Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex-Fling August Alsina Shares Cryptic Message About Choosing 'Peace' After Oscars Drama

"Peace was still. Piece is made of steel. You don't believe it's a peacemaker? All you got to do is pull it out and there will be peace," Madea said in the clip.

Alsina wrote in his caption, "For those of them in the back that like to solve aLgEbRa eQuAtIoNs & mOrSe codes. Jesus is a peacemaker, so sit still bul’! Lol aight I’m done trollin… I love y’all."

Jada, 50, famously coined the term "entanglement" while discussing her relationship with the hip-hop artist on her Facebook series Red Table Talk back in July 2020. "Four and a half years ago... I started a friendship with August," she explained one month after Alsina said that he was in a relationship with the actress with Will’s "blessing."

"From there as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Jada continued, noting she and Will, 53, were spending time apart. "I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken," the Set It Off alum added. "Now in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself."