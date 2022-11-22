Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

August said he had never been in love before meeting Jada. The actress later admitted to the relationship but said she was on a break with Will.

She said, “We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.” Will spoke about the situation on Red Table Talk telling viewers, “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” he shared in July 2020. “I really felt like we could be over.”

Despite the messiness, the couple has stuck together since the bombshell broke.