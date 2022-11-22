Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera.
“I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional.
He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”
His boyfriend then walked out to join him. August said, “I love you” as the two embraced with each other. The show told viewers, “August is happily shedding his old skin, in order to begin again.”
“He is practicing limitless self-care and healing his inner-child,” producers added.
The news comes 2 years after August revealed to the world that he was in an “entanglement” with Jada while she was still married to her husband Will Smith.
“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” he said. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it.”
August said he had never been in love before meeting Jada. The actress later admitted to the relationship but said she was on a break with Will.
She said, “We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.” Will spoke about the situation on Red Table Talk telling viewers, “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy,” he shared in July 2020. “I really felt like we could be over.”
Despite the messiness, the couple has stuck together since the bombshell broke.