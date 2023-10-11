Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Been Secretly Separated for 7 Years, Have No Plans to Divorce Despite Living Apart Since 2016
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been secretly separated for seven years, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a surprising development to come more than one year after Will slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, Jada revealed that she and the 55-year-old King Richard actor separated in 2016.
The 52-year-old actress and talk show host shared the sudden revelation in a new PEOPLE interview this week before detailing the separation further during an appearance on Today.
“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” Jada told Hoda Kotb on Wednesday. “I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”
Even more surprising was Jada’s claim that she and Will do not plan to divorce despite being separated since 2016.
“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” she said. “We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise.”
Jada also told PEOPLE that she and Will were living separately during the now-infamous Oscars slap last year.
She told the magazine that the now-estranged couple are working together to "figure out" what the future of their marriage might look like.
“My children, they're little gurus,” she said. “They've taught me a deep sense of self-acceptance. They love every part of me. The level of love, unconditional love that they have for me and their dad.”
“And it's one thing to want to be the person that gives that unconditional love,” the Matrix actress continued. “And then there's to be the recipient of that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Will and Jada separated in 2016 comes one year after the infamous Oscars slap and more than three years after Jada admitted that she and rapper August Alsina had an affair.
Jada admitted to the affair – which she called an “entanglement” – during a sit-down with Will on her Red Table Talk Facebook show in July 2020.
Jada and August’s “entanglement” came as a surprise, particularly because she and Will both denied previous rumors that the I Am Legend actor gave the rapper his blessing to engage in an affair with Jada.
The revelation of Will and Jada’s separation this week also comes as Jada continues her publicity tour for her new book, Worthy.
According to an excerpt from the new tome, Jada was diagnosed with depression shortly after she turned 40 in 2011.
“On paper, it all looked grand - I had the beautiful family, the superstar husband, the lavish lifestyle, fame and fortune,” she wrote. “I'd fallen into despair and wanted to be on this earth less and less.”