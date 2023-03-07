Your tip
Jada Pinkett Smith Believes Chris Rock Is 'Obsessed With Her,' Friends Slam Netflix Special Where He Reignited Oscars Slap Feud

Mar. 7 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Jada Pinkett Smith thinks Chris Rock is "obsessed" with her, with a source insisting that's why he's made fun of her for nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The slap-around-the-world feud has been thrust back into the headlines after Rock addressed Will Smith's Oscar assault on his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The comedian also made sure to target Jada — again.

"Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled," a source told People. "Chris is obsessed with her and that's been going on for almost 30 years."

The insider pointed out the location where Chris recorded the Netflix show, saying, "Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed."

The source insisted that Jada and Chris' beef stems from nearly a decade ago when Pinkett backed the "#OscarsSoWhite" movement. It was also the year that Will was snubbed for the Best Actor nomination for his performance in Concussion.

"Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Concussion. And then he gives me a f------ concussion," Chris joked in his special.

But the insider scoffed at the comedian's allegations, insisting, "She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job."

"Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?" the source added.

In Chris' Netflix show, he repeatedly called Jada a b---- and said she deserved to be made fun of.

"I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f---? That's how it is: She starts it, I finish it," Rock said. "That's what the f--- happened. Nobody's pickin' on this b----. She started this s---. Nobody was pickin' on her."

The insider responded to the slurs, claiming they "were shocked at how many times Chris used the word b---- in referring to Jada." Will's wife isn't focused on the drama with Chris.

"Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year," the source concluded.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Chris' rep for comment.

