Jada Pinkett Smith Believes Chris Rock Is 'Obsessed With Her,' Friends Slam Netflix Special Where He Reignited Oscars Slap Feud

Jada Pinkett Smith thinks Chris Rock is "obsessed" with her, with a source insisting that's why he's made fun of her for nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The slap-around-the-world feud has been thrust back into the headlines after Rock addressed Will Smith's Oscar assault on his new Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The comedian also made sure to target Jada — again.