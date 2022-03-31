Jada Pinkett Smith Laughs At Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock In Newly Surfaced Oscars Video

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Rock has only briefly spoken out about the matter during his sold-out Boston comedy show at The Wilbur, hinting that he will eventually address the elephant in the room.

"I don't have a bunch of s--t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend," the Top Five actor shared on Wednesday night. "I'm still kind of processing what happened."

"So, at some point, I'll talk about that s--t," Rock added. "And it will be serious and funny."