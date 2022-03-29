Chris Rock Has Zero interest in Public 'Kiss-And-Make-Up' With Will Smith Event

Chris Rock is ready to move on after getting assaulted by Will Smith which means any fantasy of Smith and his team about staging a ‘kiss-and-make-up’ photo opportunity will not happen.

“Will and his people know the best way to end this is to set up a meeting between Smith and Rock from which a picture is leaked to the press. The PR theory is that if Chris can forgive Will, then we the public can too,” sources tell Radar.