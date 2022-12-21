Will Smith Upset New Movie 'Emancipation' Is Bombing At Box Office Following Chris Rock Slap
When Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on December 12, one name was conspicuously absent. Nearly nine months after he slapped host Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, Will Smith and his prestige slave drama, Emancipation, were completely snubbed — and sources say Hollywood's cold shoulder didn't go unnoticed by the disgraced actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Moviegoers aren't exactly impressed, either. On its opening weekend, them $120 million flick earned a reported average of just $3k per screen. All of which dismayed the 54-year-old former box office powerhouse, who'd clearly been angling for a post-slap comeback.
"Will knows it's a long road to redemption and a lot of folks won't forgive him," an insider spilled. "But this really rams it home."
Box office fans aren't the only people snubbing his return to the screen.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Will's old Hollywood pal Tom Cruise has been avoiding the actor at all costs following the slap heard around the world.
"Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," an insider claimed. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back."
Tom isn't going to "be stupid enough to put his neck on the line and be dragged down by association," the source added.
"Tom is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships. He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom," the insider revealed, adding, "He doesn't want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith. He's still kryptonite."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Will jumped on the stage and struck Chris at the Academy Awards in March over a joke the comedian made about Jada Pinkett Smith. After hitting Chris, Will went back to his seat and continued to shout obscenities.
"Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth," he screamed as Chris stood there horrified.
Despite apologizing for his actions, Chris, Hollywood, and fans haven't forgiven Will — which is evident with his box office flop.