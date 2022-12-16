'He's Still Kryptonite': Tom Cruise Avoiding Will Smith 10 Months After Chris Rock Oscars Slap
The tide finally turned for Will Smith — after that slap — as his new film Emancipation continues collecting more and more kudos. But there's one old pal who hasn't been quick to rally around the embattled Oscar winner, and that's Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstrom on some projects together," a source spilled. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to Longon if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back."
The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, has some sympathy for what Will, 54, has been through, but that doesn't mean Tom is going to "be stupid enough to put his neck on the line and be dragged down by association," the source added.
But it's not just Will who Tom wants to avoid.
"Tom is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships. He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom," the insider revealed, adding, "He doesn't want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith. He's still kryptonite."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tom for comment.
Will slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards in March. He eventually took ownership of his behavior, admitting he should have never let his emotions get the best of him after the comedian made a G.I. Joe joke directed at the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett, who has been battling alopecia.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Will jumped on the stage and struck Chris in front of Hollywood's most elite before going back to his seat and continuing to shout obscenities.
"Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth," Will screamed as Chris stood there horrified.
While the Men In Black actor owned up to his behavior, Chris is still holding a grudge. Sources told this outlet that the Grown-Ups star was "angry" and had "mixed feelings" about Will's apology.
Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders spilled in August. "Part of him felt sorry for Will and another part of him felt angry that Will was making himself out to be the victim."
While Will has continued to bring up the Oscars slap time and time again, Chris has chosen to avoid giving it attention, using the assault only as ammo in his stand-up material.