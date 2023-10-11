'Extremely Fragile Right Now': Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Kids 'Acting Out' in Response to Parents' Strained Marriage — Report
Troubled Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's strained marriage is allegedly taking a terrible toll on their kids — with daughter Willow speaking of a mysterious "condition" and son Jaden sparking his own health fears, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Willow and Jaden are both extremely fragile right now and clearly traumatized by their parents' behavior to the point where they're acting out," a snitch spilled to the National Enquirer.
The Smith marriage has been an ongoing, slow-motion train wreck even before Will's infamous Oscars smackdown of Chris Rock at the 2022 ceremony.
Jada, in particular, has been roasted on social media for her destructively candid comments about cheating on Will and the revelation she never wanted to marry him in the first place.
"People are sick and tired of Jada's two-faced lies and airing dirty laundry while grinding Will into the ground," declared the insider. "It seems to be having an adverse effect on their kids, too."
Singer Willow, 22, recently shocked fans when she posted an image of a cartoon character lying in a hospital bed with an IV drip, writing: "Every time I act nonchalant. My condition worsens." On the previous day, she shared, "You either quit or keep going, they both hurt."
"Willow is humiliated by the public way her parents have destroyed their marriage and each other," the insider alleged. "She's crying out for attention, causing fear for her well-being."
A week later, Jaden, 25, who admits to using psychedelic drugs, raised a red flag when he posted a photo of himself with paramedics in the background carrying medical bags.
"Their kids are sending these twisted SOS calls for help," said the source. "People are pointing the finger of blame at Jada and Will for letting this happen."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Smiths' reps for comment.
- 'That's Definitely Her': Ex-Manager of Theresa Randle Speaks Out After Concerning Video and 'Bad Boys 4' Recast
- Tom Cruise 'Not Returning' Ex-Pal Will Smith's Calls As Embattled Star Tries To Revive Career After Oscars Slap: Sources
- Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Will Smith One Year After Slapgate: 'Odds Of Another Fight Went Way Up'
Jada seems to be taking most of the flak. Critics point to a segment on her gabfest Red Table Talk when she revealed she only got married because she was pregnant with Jaden and wanted to appease her mother.
And in 2015, she stunningly confessed to having an affair with her son's friend August Alsina, who was 21 years her junior.
"It was a relationship," she admitted after initially characterizing it as an "entanglement." So when Jada, 52, attempted to wish Will a happy 55th birthday on September 25, the internet lit up.
"I hope you stop humiliating him!" one person posted. A second told her: "Leave that man alone, stop destroying his life and legacy. Leave him." And a third added: "Didn't you cheat? Get real!!"
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Will and Jada wed in 1997. Besides Willow and Jaden, the Men In Black actor has a 30-year-old son named Trey that he shares with his ex, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sheree Zampino.