Tupac Shakur's Murder Solved? Keffe D ARRESTED in Connection to Rapper's 1996 Killing
Compton Crip gang leader Keffe D has allegedly been arrested in connection to Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The man who bragged he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Friday morning on suspicion of murder, according to Associated Press sources.
The outlet's insiders were not authorized to speak about the charges ahead of his expected indictment later Friday.
Keffe D — whose real name is Duane Davis — proudly boasted that his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the alleged triggerman, fingering him as Tupac's shooter in his self-published book, COMPTON STREET LEGEND.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources shared Keffe D was facing "imminent charges" for the rapper's killing.
His arrest comes one month after it was reported the Las Vegas District Attorney was set to present evidence against Keffe D to a grand jury. It would be up to the jurors to decide if the known gang member would be prosecuted for Tupac's assassination.
The D.A. was reportedly “looking at first-degree murder potentially for Keefe D," insiders told The U.S. Sun.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Keffe D spilled all the details about the night Tupac was gunned down because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement.
“Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac. Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book. It was not worth his while, at all," our source shared.
"Although the prosecution will typically agree to some limits on how it can use information learned during a proffer, those limits are not absolute.
“For example, prosecutors can use the information Keffe D provided to build or strengthen a criminal case against the person giving the proffer. And, although an individual cannot be charged with perjury based on statements made during a proffer, it is still a felony to lie to prosecutors during a proffer session.”
LVMPD executed a raid on a home linked to Keffe D and collected several items, including multiple computers, a cell phone, and a hard drive. Documents revealed they also found a Vibe magazine that featured Tupac, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs,” and a copy of his 2019 tell-all memoir.
Tupac was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Vegas on September 7, 1996. The legendary rapper died in the hospital six days later.