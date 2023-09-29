Tupac Shakur's Murder Solved? Keffe D ARRESTED in Connection to Rapper's 1996 Killing

Compton Crip gang leader Keffe D has allegedly been arrested in connection to Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The man who bragged he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight was taken into custody by Las Vegas police on Friday morning on suspicion of murder, according to Associated Press sources.

The outlet's insiders were not authorized to speak about the charges ahead of his expected indictment later Friday.