Bullets Retrieved in Tupac Murder Search do not Match the Shell Casings From the Crime Scene: Report
A Las Vegas-area home was searched last month in connection with the Tupac Shakur murder case, an effort hailed as a "success" though detectives doubt any of the belongings retrieved "could present a direct link," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Las Vegas SWAT members descended on the property of Duane Keith Davis, AKA "Keffe D" of "Keefy D" during the evening hours of July 17. Police lights flashed and dogs were heard barking in 13 hours of newly released bodycam footage.
Ammunition was retrieved, however the bullet cartridges found during the search of the home did not match the shell casings from the 1996 crime scene following a ballistics test, ABC News reported.
In the video, law enforcement could be heard telling the inhabitants to "come out with your hands up" after several armored vehicles pulled into the neighborhood.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
Police seized a number of items from the search including electronics, four laptops and tablets, phones, as well as two black tubs with photographs.
The search warrant listed a copy of Vibe magazine on Tupac as well as a copy of Davis' book, Compton Street Legend. Keffe D spilled details about the night Shakur was gunned down because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement, RadarOnline.com was told.
Davis claimed to be one of only two living witnesses to the murder of the chart-topping rapper, having said he was in the car, a white Cadillac, with the gunman.
The other witness would be Suge Knight, who was driving Tupac in a black BMW that fateful evening, and is currently serving a 28-year jail sentence for a fatal hit-and-run. "I don't get paid to solve homicides," he said when asked about who shot the late music legend.
They were stopped at a red light a block from the Strip when the Cadillac pulled up next to them and shots were fired. Knight was grazed in the head by a bullet fragment or shrapnel from the car. Shakur was hit multiple times and died days later. He was 25.
Investigators have long believed the gunman is likely already dead. Davis' late nephew, Orlando Anderson, was long suspected in the rapper's killing, but never charged.
The current investigation could lead to a determination of who was in the car with the gunman when the rounds were fired that killed Tupac and perhaps an accomplice charge.
Police are still investigating the years-long cold case.