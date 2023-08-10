Bullets Retrieved in Tupac Murder Search do not Match the Shell Casings From the Crime Scene: Report

Ammunition was retrieved, however the bullet cartridges found during the search of the home did not match the shell casings from the 1996 crime scene following a ballistics test, ABC News reported.

In the video, law enforcement could be heard telling the inhabitants to "come out with your hands up" after several armored vehicles pulled into the neighborhood.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department previously told RadarOnline.com in a statement.