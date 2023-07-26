Las Vegas Cops Wanted Raw Manuscript, Unpublished Notes From Keffe D’s Tell-All Book About Tupac Murder

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department removed a 500 GB hard drive, a desktop computer, four laptops, three iPads, an iPhone, and a tablet during the home search of Duane Keith Davis , one of the last men to see Tupac Shakur alive — believing the computer cache could contain unpublished material from his self-published memoir, RadarOnline.com has been told.

But it is not what made it to publication in the tell-all tome that interests law enforcement, a source told RadarOnline.com .

Keffe D’s self-published tell-all led to the police raid at his home on July 13

“What else is on those devices,” questioned an insider.

“Did Keffe D, in the editing process, slice and dice things out for fear it could have incriminated himself, or others? Is there a digital footprint or record of what was left on the cutting room floor?

“Here’s where it gets interesting. All of those devices could be a literal treasure trove for police.”