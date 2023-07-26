Your tip
Las Vegas Cops Wanted Raw Manuscript, Unpublished Notes From Keffe D’s Tell-All Book About Tupac Murder

tupac keefe pp
Source: mega;netflix
Jul. 26 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department removed a 500 GB hard drive, a desktop computer, four laptops, three iPads, an iPhone, and a tablet during the home search of Duane Keith Davis, one of the last men to see Tupac Shakur alive — believing the computer cache could contain unpublished material from his self-published memoir, RadarOnline.com has been told.

A copy of Davis’ co-written book COMPTON STREET LEGEND was also seized.

But it is not what made it to publication in the tell-all tome that interests law enforcement, a source told RadarOnline.com.

suge book
Source: amazon

Keffe D’s self-published tell-all led to the police raid at his home on July 13

“What else is on those devices,” questioned an insider.

“Did Keffe D, in the editing process, slice and dice things out for fear it could have incriminated himself, or others? Is there a digital footprint or record of what was left on the cutting room floor?

“Here’s where it gets interesting. All of those devices could be a literal treasure trove for police.”

In the little-known and little-read , Davis — better known as Keffe D or Kingpin — admitted he was one of four people in the vehicle when Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996.

tupac police photos involved
Source: supplied

Police photos of those said to be involved in the shooting almost 27 years ago

The chief suspect in the brutal shooting, Orlando Anderson, Davis’ nephew, was also in the vehicle. He later died in a gang-related killing in Los Angeles.

While Keffe D was investigated by both Los Angeles and Las Vegas police departments, he initially denied involvement.

But later, as he faced a potential life sentence on drug-related charges, he gave police details about the case under what he believed was a non-prosecution agreement, which included identifying his nephew as the triggerman who riddled Tupac’s body with four .40 caliber rounds fired from a S&W Glock 22: two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh.

orlando baby lane
Source: supplied

Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson shot Tupac dead in a hail of bullets from a Glock, according to his uncle Keffe

Las Vegas police officers have been involved in a renewed investigation since at least the start of 2022, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported.

The warrant indicated that police were seeking evidence related to those involved in the death of Tupac.

It stated police were also looking for "notes, writings, ledgers, and other handwritten or typed documents concerning television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

police detail letter
Source: LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police detail what was seized after the raid on the home of Keffe D on July 13

Death Row Records former security chief Reggie Wright has also been interviewed as part of the reinvigorated investigation though it is not known if he had presented to the panel, a source said.

In an April 2022 interview, Wright said Keffe D had cause to be concerned.

“Let’s put it this way, I bet Keffe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks,” Wright said. “Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”

reggiewright vladtv
Source: vlad TV

Reggie Wright served as Death Row Records' former security chief

It ignited a war of words between the pair. In response, Keffe D conducted an interview with The Art of Dialogue, in which he accused his former Death Row rival of being “obsessed” with him.

He said, “Unless he the U.S. f------ attorney or something. I don’t know, this dude obsessed with me. What the f---, know what I’m saying?

“That dude obsessed with me. He act like he wanna give me some head or something I don’t know what the f--- is wrong with him. He need to leave me the f--- alone.”

tupac
Source: mega

Tupac died from his wounds six days after the shooting

Tupac was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Sin City after he attended a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand.

He would later die from his injuries on Sept. 13 at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

