Suge Knight Could Be Called as a Witness if Tupac Murder Trial Takes Place After Gangster Keefe D’s Home Search

The investigation into the murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur has taken a new turn as authorities search the home of self-confessed gangster Keefe D as well as the potential eyewitness testimony of convicted rapper Suge Knight, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Metro homicide detectives are gathering evidence from the residence as they continue their investigation into Tupac's death.
Keefe D has publicly stated on multiple occasions that he was seated beside the individual who allegedly murdered Tupac. As a result, Knight, currently serving a 28-year prison sentence, could potentially be seen as a key witness if the case goes to trial.
Knight was driving Tupac in his BMW when the shooting occurred on September 7, 1996.
Knight had previously refused to cooperate with the criminal probe by Las Vegas and Los Angeles police. However, given the possibility of a trial, both prosecutors and defense lawyers may approach Knight to provide information or testimony regarding the night of the killing.
The rapper's testimony could prove significant and potentially be the deciding factor in the case.
Knight, who has been known to uphold the gangster code of silence in the past, may now be considering breaking his silence. While no one can predict what will happen, the fact that Knight is in a different place and time may influence his decision to cooperate with the authorities.
In addition to the search at Keefe D's residence, Las Vegas police have been frustrated with the silence of Tupac's inner circle since the murder in 1996.
According to police reports obtained by the U.S. Sun, key witnesses, including Knight and Tupac's cousin, have held back information about the suspected shooter, Orlando Anderson, and his gang.
The investigation has faced numerous challenges, with witnesses claiming to know nothing about the shooting. The car behind Tupac's BMW, which contained his bodyguard, Frank Alexander, and other individuals close to the rapper, also withheld information about the events leading up to the shooting.
It was later discovered that there had been a fight involving Shakur, Knight, and other members of Death Row Records at the MGM before the shooting took place. However, gathering information from those involved proved difficult, as many were uncooperative.
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Keffe D spilled about the night Tupac was gunned down because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement; however, a law enforcement source scoffed at that suggestion.
"Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac. Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book. It was not worth his while at all," the insider shared.
While the search of Keefe D's home may provide additional evidence for the investigation, authorities have yet to release any further details.
