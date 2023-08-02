Keffe D Reportedly Sold Items From Tupac's Death Night, Reveals First Cop on Murder Scene
Keffe D reportedly claimed that he had items from Tupac's death night — and was trying to make a profit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chris Carroll, the retired lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who was the first responder to the fatal 1996 shooting, dropped some serious tea about the man who admitted he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight.
Tupac died six days later, on September 13, in a Las Vegas hospital at just 25 years old.
Keffe D — whose real name is Duane Davis — has touted that his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, was the triggerman, even fingering him as the shooter in his self-published book, COMPTON STREET LEGEND.
Sitting down with The Art of Dialogue, Carroll said it was about time they looked into the person who has gravelly boasted about his alleged involvement in Tupac's murder.
Like many, Carroll expressed shock over Keffe D's admission and the fact he's remained in the same city as the murder took place nearly two decades ago. The retired officer also addressed the rumors that Keffe D offloaded items about the night in question.
"I heard rumors that he even sold some items that he told people were there that night. Whether that's BS or not, I don't know," Carroll said in his recent interview. "Not only is he admitting to being part of a murder, but now he's going to profit from the whole deal?"
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Keffe D spilled about the night Tupac was gunned down because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement; however, a law enforcement source scoffed at that suggestion.
“Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac. Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book. It was not worth his while, at all," the insider shared.
“Keffe D participated in a proffer session as part of a joint taskforce investigating the deaths of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. If it has since been discovered that Keffe D lied during the proffer, all bets are off,” they continued.
“Although the prosecution will typically agree to some limits on how it can use information learned during a proffer, those limits are not absolute.
“For example, prosecutors can use the information Keffe D provided to build or strengthen a criminal case against the person giving the proffer. And, although an individual cannot be charged with perjury based on statements made during a proffer, it is still a felony to lie to prosecutors during a proffer session.”
As this outlet reported, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department executed a raid on Keffe D and collected several items, including multiple computers, a cell phone, and a hard drive. Documents revealed they also found a Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, several .40-caliber bullets, two “tubs containing photographs,” and a copy of his 2019 tell-all memoir.