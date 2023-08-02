Keffe D Reportedly Sold Items From Tupac's Death Night, Reveals First Cop on Murder Scene

Keffe D reportedly claimed that he had items from Tupac's death night — and was trying to make a profit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chris Carroll, the retired lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who was the first responder to the fatal 1996 shooting, dropped some serious tea about the man who admitted he was in the Cadillac with three other passengers when an occupant opened fire on Tupac and Suge Knight.

Tupac died six days later, on September 13, in a Las Vegas hospital at just 25 years old.