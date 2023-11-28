Diddy Steps Down as Chairman of Revolt After Being Sued by Three Women for Assault
Diddy has stepped aside from his role as chairman of Revolt in the wake of three women, including singer Cassie, filing lawsuits, accusing him of sexual assault.
Just days after Radaronline.com broke the story that Macy's was "phasing out" Diddy's clothing brand, Sean John, from stores and offline, the embattled music mogul has allegedly put a pause on his role as chairman of the cable network, at least for now.
Sources claimed Diddy's decision happened last week, with an insider telling TMZ that the artist didn't want the accusations against him to distract from Revolt's mission. The TV network is celebrating its tenth anniversary, with Detavio Samuels serving as CEO and Deon Graham as Chief Brand Officer.
Despite co-founding Revolt, which launched in 2013, Diddy is reportedly not involved in the company's day-to-day.
Revolt released a statement about the news.
“Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora," the IG post read in part.
This told you first — Macy's was the first to dump Diddy after his ex Cassie sued him for rape, sexual assault, abuse, sex trafficking, and more.
Sources connected to the retail giant told us last week that Diddy's products were "being removed" and "won't be available on the site," with an insider sharing, "It's the course of business."
RadarOnline.com's sources said retail stores are "always evaluating" and deciding "what's relevant" to consumers — and people are no longer buying Sean John.
However, sources close to Diddy played off Macy's move, revealing the rapper's brand is being "reimagined" but has "no official plans to re-released." They also said the news about the department store is "relevant because this is part of the process."
Diddy and Cassie quickly settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, with the music mogul denying the allegations against him — but she wasn't the only one.
After Cassie settled, two other women came forward with lawsuits against him.
A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.
Another woman sued Diddy, claiming he and singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her in either 1990 or 1991. Diddy has denied the allegations, with his rep releasing a statement about the two additional lawsuits.
"The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him. He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit," his spokesperson said.