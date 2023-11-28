Diddy Steps Down as Chairman of Revolt After Being Sued by Three Women for Assault

Diddy has stepped aside from his role as chairman of Revolt in the wake of three women, including singer Cassie, filing lawsuits, accusing him of sexual assault.

Just days after Radaronline.com broke the story that Macy's was "phasing out" Diddy's clothing brand, Sean John, from stores and offline, the embattled music mogul has allegedly put a pause on his role as chairman of the cable network, at least for now.