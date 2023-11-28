Sofia Vergara Sued by Contractor For $1.7 Million Over Renovations to Her Beverly Hills Mansion

According to the lawsuit, Vergara was in agreement about covering the work plus the contractor's fee, but she allegedly never settled the $1.7 million bill for a number of services which included an install of a clay plaster in three powder rooms, an office, the dining room walls, the cabana bathroom and the guest house living room.

She also wanted the team to remove and replace a flight of stairs, per the docs.

The work was mostly completed by December 2022, but RCH claimed that Vergara allegedly asked for significant extra work, which extended the end date to March 2023, when she moved back into the home, TMZ reported.