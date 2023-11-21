Joe Manganiello Working to Speed Up Divorce From Sofia Vergara After Finding New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor
Joe Manganiello is making moves in court to finalize his divorce from estranged wife Sofia Vergara quickly.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor handed over copies of his income and expenses to his ex. In addition, he provided her with a list of his assets and debts.
The financial reports are required to be turned over to the other party in a divorce to assist in negotiations. All signs point to Manganiello being ready to move on from the marriage ASAP.
As we previously reported, Manganiello and actress Caitlin O’Connor started dating in September but have been keeping a low profile.
As we previously reported, in July, Manganiello filed for divorce from the Modern Family actress after 7 years of marriage.
He cited "irreconcilable difference" as the reason for their split in his petition.
The Magic Mike actor, 46, revealed that he and Vergara, 51, signed a prenup before walking down the aisle. Sources said neither plans to contest the terms of the agreement in court.
Manganiello listed the date of separation as July 2, 2023. The actor hired powerhouse divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent him in court.
Wasser past clients include Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Angelina Jolie, and countless others.
Prior to the divorce, the couple released a statement reading, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”
In response, Sofia agreed that the marriage was broken, and a divorce was needed. She listed the same date of separation in her filing.
The actress also checked the box asking for spousal support from Manganiello.
In addition, she demanded she be awarded her own separate property.
The Hollywood star said the list of separate property includes her jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects.
Sofia also wants all earnings and “accumulations” that she made before, during, and after the date of separation to be awarded to her.
“There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties'” prenup,” the filing read.
Sofia has yet to turn over her financial records in the case.
"I’ve had a very interesting year," Sofia recently told People. "I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult."
"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long," she said.