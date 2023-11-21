Brie Larson ‘In Shambles’ After Breakup With Elijah Allan-Blitz, 'The Marvels' Bombing: Report
Brie Larson is reportedly in a “tailspin” after her new movie The Marvels bombed at the box office as she struggles to recover from her heartbreaking split with director Elijah Allan-Blitz, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The superhero action movie, featuring Brie as Captain Marvel, took in just $21.5 million during its first two days, potentially making it one of the comic book franchise’s lowest-grossing films of the last 15 years!
The film premiered with $47 million and then suffered a severe 78% drop in the second week – earning only $10.2 million.
"That's for Bob Iger," Larson's co-star Iman Vellani said after the box office results were revealed.
She said the film's success "has nothing to do with" her.
"I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film," she said. "It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films.
"It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people," she added.
An insider told The National Enquirer, “Brie is not going to let herself be scapegoated. She went along with every decision the studio made. It’s their mess — not hers!”
But her life love is just as messy. Sources said the Oscar-winning Room star is “in shambles” after ending her four-year romance with Elijah, 36, in March.
“It’s not one of those situations where they’re staying friends. Brie demanded a clean break,” said a source. “There was always this sense from her friends that Elijah was using her for clout. Brie is now looking for somebody she can spend the rest of her life with.”
According to a source, the Captain Marvel actress, 34, is now ready to “restart” her life — and end her self-imposed ban on dating a famous partner!
The insider told The National Enquirer, “Finally, she’s open to being in a power couple — all she needs is the right guy!”