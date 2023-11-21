Brie Larson ‘In Shambles’ After Breakup With Elijah Allan-Blitz, 'The Marvels' Bombing: Report

Brie Larson is reportedly in a “tailspin” after her new movie The Marvels bombed at the box office as she struggles to recover from her heartbreaking split with director Elijah Allan-Blitz, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The superhero action movie, featuring Brie as Captain Marvel, took in just $21.5 million during its first two days, potentially making it one of the comic book franchise’s lowest-grossing films of the last 15 years!