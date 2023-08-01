Sofia Vergara Demands Her Jewelry and Art Collection in Divorce From Joe Manganiello, Asks for Prenup to Be Enforced
Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara responded to her estranged husband Joe Manganiello’s divorce and wants to make sure she keeps her jewelry collection and artwork, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Vergara agreed with Manganiello that their marriage was over. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
In her response, Vergara listed the date of marriage as November 17, 2015, and the date of separation as July 2, 2023. Manganiello listed the same date of separation.
The two did not have any children together.
She checked the box asking the spousal support be paid pursuant to the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement. Further, she asked that her separate property be awarded to her.
Vergara said the list of property includes her jewelry, artwork, and other personal effects. In addition, she wants all earnings and “accumulations” that she made before, during, and after the date of separation to be awarded to her.
“There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties'” prenup,” the response said.
In regard to community property, she said, “the community property assets and debts of the community, if any, should be divided pursuant to the terms of the” prenup.
Vergara also asked both parties to pay their own legal fees.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Manganiello filed for divorce from Vergara after 7-years of marriage.
Manganiello hired celebrity attorney Laura Wasser to represent him in the battle. She has previously represented everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dr. Dre.
“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the duo said after the split. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”
Sources close to the situation claimed Manganiello wants to move away from Hollywood while Vergara enjoys the limelight.