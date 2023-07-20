Not Like Ben and J Lo: Joe Manganiello Vows He and Sofia Vergara Won't Reunite Like Affleck and Lopez's Fairytale — 'Ready to Move on'

It's tempting to go through life looking in the rearview mirror, but for Hollywood heartthrob Joe Manganiello, he is keen to try a different approach on the heels of his split from wife Sofia Vergara.

"He is not looking back and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben and J Lo, they aren't going to get back together," an insider said, referring to the A-listers who rekindled their flame nearly two decades post-breakup, going on to exchange their vows not once, but twice.