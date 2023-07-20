Not Like Ben and J Lo: Joe Manganiello Vows He and Sofia Vergara Won't Reunite Like Affleck and Lopez's Fairytale — 'Ready to Move on'
It's tempting to go through life looking in the rearview mirror, but for Hollywood heartthrob Joe Manganiello, he is keen to try a different approach on the heels of his split from wife Sofia Vergara.
"He is not looking back and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben and J Lo, they aren't going to get back together," an insider said, referring to the A-listers who rekindled their flame nearly two decades post-breakup, going on to exchange their vows not once, but twice.
RadarOnline.com has learned that sources close to the former True Blood star claimed he "never wanted to be single" and had always felt the Modern Family actress was "The One."
However, now that a breakup has occurred, Manganiello is embracing his newfound relationship status and eager to get back into the dating pool.
The now-exes tied the knot in November 2015, more than a year after it was confirmed they were dating. He popped the question at St. Regis in Kauai, switching gears after paparazzi messed up his original proposal. Instead of getting down on one knee at the beach, Mangianello opted to ask for Vergara's hand inside their suite, a moment he said was just as magical.
With that chapter coming to a close following their seven-year union, tipsters told Daily Mail that Manganiello is "getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy."
As for the reason behind their split, it seems a number of factors impacted their relationship. "She gets upset over stupid things very easily whereas Joe tries to let things bounce off of him and go with the flow," said an insider. "The true versions of themselves started showing and they just got annoyed with each other, choosing work over hanging out."
Meanwhile, reports have emerged claiming her love of partying was another source of contention for the couple and it was all too much to handle.
"It added up to where now it is easier and more relaxing not being together," said the source. "When people say they will be friendly, they will, but the romance part of things is over. They grew apart from something that could have been really good."