Sofia Vergara’s Ex-fiancé Loses Yet Another Lawsuit Over Former Couple's Frozen Embryos
Sofia Vergara’s ex-fiancé Nick Loeb suffered yet another loss in court in his battle over frozen embryos he stored with the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed Loeb’s lawsuit against the Beverly Hills fertility clinic ART Reproductive Center, inc.
The order said Loeb “shall taking nothing from defendant.” Further, ART Reproductive Center will be entitled to recoup costs they spent associated with the case.
In Spring 2013, Plaintiff and Ms. Vergara underwent their first round of in vitro fertilization with Loeb. In November 2013, Plaintiff and Ms. Vergara were prepared to undergo the IVF procedure for the second time.
Vergara and Loeb ended their engagement in May 2014. The couple had undergone vitro fertilization at ART. The couple signed an agreement that stated the embryos could not be brought to life without both parties' consent.
Following the split, Loeb filed a series of lawsuits against Vergara demanding he be allowed to bring the embryos to life and raise them. He claimed he did not want support from the actress. Loeb said, “I never would have gone forward with creating what Sofia and I regarded as lives if I knew that she would not consent, or that she wanted to thaw and destroy the embryos, in the event of a breakup.”
He added, “I am pro-life and pro-parenthood and my religious views are such that I believe that life begins at conception.”
In 2021, a judge granted Vergara a permanent injunction against Loeb from bringing the embryos to term without her “explicit written consent.”
The last lawsuit remaining was Loeb’s case against ART. He accused the company of failing to inform him of the provision that Vergara would be to sign off on embryos being brought to life.
ART denied all allegations of wrongdoing. A lawyer representing the company said, “This lawsuit is nothing more than a desperate man's attempt to stay in the life of his ex-fiancée, Sofia Vergara. Despite what Mr. Loeb claims, that he has not been able to use the two embryos he created with Ms. Vergara, instead this litigation, and the several others he has initiated, are his attempt continue to force Ms. Vergara to deal with him and stay in his life.”
The judge ended up siding with ART. The order read, “The Court has considered Plaintiff’s remaining arguments and finds none to be persuasive. Therefore, the Court grants Defendant’s motion for summary judgment.”