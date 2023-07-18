Sofia Vergara’s ‘Partying And Drinking’ Led to Divorce From Sober Husband Joe Manganiello: Report

Sofia Vergara's love of partying was too much for her husband Joe Manganiello to handle, and sources claim it played a role in the couple's divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, announced on Monday that they were divorcing after seven years of marriage.

During their marriage, the 46-year-old led a sober life and openly spoke about his battle with addiction in his 20s. While he had come a long way since his early years, his wife's drinking was described as a source of contention in their relationship.

Insiders revealed he would often crash at friends' houses to escape the tempting environment at home.