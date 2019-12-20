Sofia Vergara In Talks To Replace Gabrielle Union On 'America’s Got Talent’ After Firing

Sofia Vergara In Talks To Replace Gabrielle Union On 'America’s Got Talent’ After Firing

Sofia Vergara In Talks To Replace Gabrielle Union On 'America’s Got Talent’ After Firing ‘Bring It On’ actress was ousted following claims of racism & sexism on set.

Is Sofia Vergara replacing Gabrielle Union on America’s Got Talent?

One month after news broke that Union, 47, would not be returning as a judge on Season 15 of the show, sources told TMZ the Modern Family actress, 47, was called in for a two-hour meeting with NBC.

The meeting reportedly took place on Wednesday, December 18, and included discussions about the reality competition and about a possible Spanish-language series on Telemundo — which is also owned by the network.

While neither Vergara nor Union have addressed the rumors, RadarOnline.com readers know various AGT sources told Variety that Union was ousted following claims of racism and sexism on set. Among other things, executives reportedly told the Bring It On actress that her hairstyles were “too black” for the AGT audience.

NBC denied all claims of unfair treatment in a statement following the accusations.

After her firing, Union thanked fans on Twitter for their undying support. Though she remained quiet about the mistreatment allegations for weeks, she broke her silence on Monday, December 16, seemingly slamming her former employers during a female empowerment and inclusivity panel.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid. Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience,” she said, never mentioning AGT by name.