NBC Star Debra Messing Rips 'AGT' After Gabrielle Union Gets Axed

Debra Messing has spoken out in support of Gabrielle Union after she was recently let go as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

The Will & Grace star has called out NBC, the show’s network, for it’s “disgusting behavior.”

First, Messing’s pal Ellen Pompeo of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy slammed Union’s ouster, then Messing tweeted, “Thank you for this @EllenPompeo. This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades.”

“Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved.It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed.”

Messing’s message was a result of a slew of tweets from Pompeo, who also expressed her discontentment with the network and its decision to let Union go.

“Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay,” Pompeo tweeted.

The actress suggested people stop watching AGT before recommending another show to watch.

“With that said GIRLS….instead of wack jugglers and messy Simon Cowell watch @ReeseW and Jennifer Anniston in The Morning Show!! Soooo much better. Hard to believe these networks are still getting away with this. Our work continues @itsgabrielleu,” Pompeo said.

As Radar recently reported, Union and Julianne Hough, who served as Heidi Klum and Mel B‘s replacements, werecut from the NBC competition show, while male counterparts Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews remain.

Variety reported the show was alleged as being a toxic and prejudiced environment, especially for women.

Sources for the publication claimed Hough often received critiques on her outfits, makeup and hair while Union’s hairstyles were called “too black” numerous times.

Vulture.com reported that two months into her job on AGT, Union had a“tense” meeting with Cowell where she expressed her concerns with the show.

“Union did have concerns, and she had brought them up regularly ever since she joined the show in February; they included perceived racist incidents, Cowell’s habit of smoking indoors, and attempts to keep the show from misgendering contestants, according to multiple sources involved in the production of America’s Got Talent,” Vulture.com reported.