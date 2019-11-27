'Why?!' Dwyane Wade Goes Off On 'AGT' After Wife Gabrielle Union's Firing

'Why?!' Dwyane Wade Goes Off On 'AGT' After Wife Gabrielle Union's Firing Actress & Julianne Hough were cut from the NBC series.

Gabrielle Union‘s husband is not happy about his wife’s sudden firing from America’s Got Talent, and he has one question for the NBC series — “Why?!”

Dwyane Wade took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the show for booting his beautiful bride. “‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he began his rant.

“So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

“As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— Iam even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US,” Wade added. “So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking a** while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, it was time’s up for the only female hosts on the show, Union and Julianne Hough, after they got cut from the series.

The former America’s Got Talent judges will not be making a return to the competition show next year, but their male counterparts Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews will still be helming the NBC show.

Readers know that Union and Hough are not the first to leave the AGT scene.

In fact, the hosts were replacements for Heidi Klum and Mel B, who have both worked as judges since 2013.

The firing comes just days before the show was alleged by Variety as being a toxic and prejudice environment.

Replacing female judges on the show has been a common trend for talent reality TV competitions, as they tend to rotate out their female judges more frequently than male judges.

While Hough denies any claims about a toxic work environment, sources spoke to the outlet about the way the women were treated while filming.

The informants claimed to Variety that the women were constantly critiqued on their appearance. Hough received critiques on her outfits, makeup and hair while Union was told that her hairstyles were “too black” numerous times.

On top of the current discrimination accusations, Jay Leno was accused of making a racist joke during filming when he appeared as a guest host in April.

According to Variety, Leno was looking at a picture of Cowell surrounded by dogs and then joked the dogs looked like something “on the menu at a Korean restaurant.”

According to the site, the Asian crew members that were on set as the joke was made were offended by it, and four crew members that were present for filming reported the incident to Variety.