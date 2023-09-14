Joe Manganiello, 46, Cracks a Smirk as He Leaves Gym With Toned 33-Year-Old Model After Filing For Divorce From Sofía Vergara
Joe Manganiello is making the rumor mill turn after he was spotted leaving the gym with a much younger model. The 46-year-old True Blood actor is newly single after filing for divorce from Colombian bombshell Sofía Vergara, 51, in July. While he put a ring on the cougar, Manganiello sparked dating rumors after he was seen leaving a sweaty workout session with Caitlin O’Connor, 33, on Thursday — just two months after pulling the plug on his seven-year marriage with the Modern Family beauty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The single star flashed his chiseled arms for the world to see and cracked a smirk when he walked out of a Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, with O'Connor by his side.
In the photos obtained by Page Six, Manganiello appeared carefree with the young beauty while wearing workout shorts, a tank top to highlight his muscles, and sneakers. The Magic Mike actor's ring finger, which used to house his wedding band, was noticeably bare.
O'Connor seemed just as thrilled to be walking out of the gym with the Hollywood hunk. The Winning Time actress flaunted her slender frame in a cropped light blue sweater highlighting her abs. The model paired her fitness-fab look with black textured leggings while letting her blonde locks fly free.
The two didn't just walk out of the gym together. They hopped in the same car and headed to an unknown destination.
Manganiello plopped into the driver's seat of his Cadillac SUV while O'Connor seductively slipped into the passenger's seat. The pair looked confident and comfortable together as they drove off in the sunset.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Manganiello's rep for comment.
While the actor filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable difference," sources claimed Vergara's partying ways put a sour taste in her over 21-year sober husband's mouth. Despite the allegations, it was revealed that the actress' lifestyle isn't slowing down now that they're split.
"Sofía's always loved going out, and now that Joe's not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone," a pal said. "She loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family."
"She's living it up like she just got out of prison," said another source.
"She knew Joe doesn't like to go out and she wanted to be with him and make him happy," they explained. "It was definitely a change from the lifestyle she was used to. She doesn't regret it — they had a lot of happy times — but now that they're no longer together, there's a part of her that feels like she's making up for lost time. She's a little bit like a kid in a candy store right now."
The divorce should be smooth sailing as they protected their fortunes by signing a prenup before walking down the aisle in 2015. Sources revealed that neither Vergara nor Manganiello plan to contest it and will pay their own attorney fees.
While Vergara is having a ball post-husband, she was allegedly "blindsided" that details of their divorce came out in the press, with insiders claiming she blames her ex for leaking the information.