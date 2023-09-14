Joe Manganiello, 46, Cracks a Smirk as He Leaves Gym With Toned 33-Year-Old Model After Filing For Divorce From Sofía Vergara

The single star flashed his chiseled arms for the world to see and cracked a smirk when he walked out of a Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, with O'Connor by his side.

In the photos obtained by Page Six, Manganiello appeared carefree with the young beauty while wearing workout shorts, a tank top to highlight his muscles, and sneakers. The Magic Mike actor's ring finger, which used to house his wedding band, was noticeably bare.