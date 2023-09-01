Sofía Vergara 'Making up for Lost Time' Since Joe Manganiello Split: 'She's Like a Kid in a Candy Store'

Hot girl summer, indeed! On a girls' trip to Italy when news of her divorce broke, Sofía Vergara wasn't about to stop the party — and she won't stop come fall, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 51-year-old, who split from Joe Manganiello after 12-plus years in mid-July, continued the good times shimmying at a Taylor Swift concert, dining with pals at Madeo restaurant on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip and hitting celeb hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on August 12 to celebrate her sister Veronica's birthday.