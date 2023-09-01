Sofía Vergara 'Making up for Lost Time' Since Joe Manganiello Split: 'She's Like a Kid in a Candy Store'
Hot girl summer, indeed! On a girls' trip to Italy when news of her divorce broke, Sofía Vergara wasn't about to stop the party — and she won't stop come fall, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old, who split from Joe Manganiello after 12-plus years in mid-July, continued the good times shimmying at a Taylor Swift concert, dining with pals at Madeo restaurant on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip and hitting celeb hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on August 12 to celebrate her sister Veronica's birthday.
"She's out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention," an insider spilled. "She's living it up like she just got out of prison."
In a way, she did. While the Modern Family alum has always been up for a night on the town, her 21-years-sober ex — an admitted Dungeons & Dragons geek — prefers to stay at home.
"Sofía's always loved going out, and now that Joe's not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone," said the insider. "She loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family."
That includes the America's Got Talent judge's 31-year-old son, Manolo, who was at Delilah.
When things were good with Manganiello, Vergara didn't mind reining herself in.
"She knew Joe doesn't like to go out and she wanted to be with him and make him happy," explained the insider. "It was definitely a change from the lifestyle she was used to. She doesn't regret it — they had a lot of happy times — but now that they're no longer together, there's a part of her that feels like she's making up for lost time. She's a little bit like a kid in a candy store right now."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Vergara's rep for comment.
But her long nights out, have left fans allegedly worried she's partying too hard.
"She's out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was let out of prison," sources claimed weeks ago, calling her behavior "immature and a tad insensitive" to her sober soon-to-be ex-husband.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage. The True Blood actor cited "irreconcilable difference" as the reason for the split.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Money shouldn't be an issue because they both protected their fortunes by signing a prenup before walking down the aisle in 2015. Sources revealed that neither Vergara nor Manganiello plan to contest it and will pay their own attorney fees.
While it seemed like smooth sailing, Vergara was allegedly "blindsided" that details of their divorce came out in the press, with insiders claiming she blames her ex for leaking the information.