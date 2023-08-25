Sofia Vergara's Pals Fear She's Partying Too Much Since Split With Sober Husband Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara is loving the single life and rubbing it in estranged husband Joe Manganiello's face by hitting the nightlife hard — but friends allegedly fear she's taking it too far, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 51-year-old Colombian bombshell and the 46-year-old Magic Mike hunk, who tied the knot in November 2015, announced their split last month — and sources claim Vergara has been partying nonstop ever since.
"She's out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was let out of prison," a tipster told the National Enquirer. "Her friends think it's immature and a tad insensitive, given that Joe is 21 years sober."
The Modern Family femme fatale celebrated her birthday in Italy without Manganiello days before news broke they were divorcing, and since returning stateside, Vergara has been hitting hot spots like Soho House and the Birds Streets Club, along with a Taylor Swift concert.
"Now that Joe's not waiting at home, she's taking full advantage of the party scene," dished National Enquirer's insider. "She doesn't seem to care that most of the people are half her age. Joe has got to be looking on, like, get a life," spilled another source.
On a recent trip to Tampa, the busty babe looked hotter than hot in a cleavage-baring corset, and sources say she's very open to meeting a new man.
"Things with Joe are over for good and she's not going to stay home crying," squealed a spy. "When her friends question why she's partying so much, her excuse is that going out is the best medicine, because she never knows who she'll meet.
"She sees nothing wrong with staying out late and waking up late, trying to keep up with the cool kids — but people are urging her to slow it down, saying, 'You're not 25, you're 51!"
As this outlet reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage. The actor cited "irreconcilable difference" as the reason for their breakup.
Money shouldn't be an issue because they both protected their fortunes by signing a prenup before walking down the aisle in 2015. Sources revealed that neither Vergara nor Manganiello plan to contest it and will pay their own attorney fees.
While it seemed like smooth sailing, Vergara was allegedly "blindsided" that details of their divorce came out in the press, with insiders claiming she blames her ex for leaking the information.