Sofia Vergara's Pals Fear She's Partying Too Much Since Split With Sober Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is loving the single life and rubbing it in estranged husband Joe Manganiello's face by hitting the nightlife hard — but friends allegedly fear she's taking it too far, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 51-year-old Colombian bombshell and the 46-year-old Magic Mike hunk, who tied the knot in November 2015, announced their split last month — and sources claim Vergara has been partying nonstop ever since.