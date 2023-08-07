‘Spiteful Blow’: Sofia Vergara Shocked Ex Joe Manganiello Leaked Details of Their Split, Sources Claim
Actress Sofia Vergara was blindsided by her estranged husband Joe Manganiello allegedly leaking details of their relationship to the media after their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vergara, 51, was hit with divorce papers by her actor ex on July 19 after 7 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
The divorce came weeks after the couple announced they were pulling the plug on their marriage as two people who “love and care for one another very much.”
Sources close to the situation spilled that within days, their separation descended into a petty war of words as the childless pair began bickering over money, possessions, and their 10-year-old pet dog, Bubbles!
Sources spilled to the National Enquirer that Vergara’s pals paint Dungeons & Dragons fan Manganiello as a boring “geek” who stifled his free-spirited spouse, while the True Blood stud’s buddies blasted Vergara as a fame-obsessed prima donna who refused to make his dreams of fatherhood come true.
“Sofia was really shocked when Joe’s people pulled out that detail about her not being on board with kids,” said a source. “It seemed like a spiteful blow.”
- Tom Cruise Wants 'Do-Over' With Former Flame Sofía Vergara After Joe Manganiello Split
- Sofia Vergara Demands Her Jewelry and Art Collection in Divorce From Joe Manganiello, Asks for Prenup to Be Enforced
- Sofia Vergara’s Ex-fiancé Nick Loeb Ordered to Pay 4-figure Sum After Latest Loss in Court Over Their Frozen Embryos
Insiders said savvy Vergara had insisted on a prenup before tying the knot with Manganiello in 2015 because her 11-season stint as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family left her sitting on a mountain of money, while her love had a more modest net worth of $40 million.
Another source snitched Vergara is ready to move on with her life. A pal said the actress has been leaning on her America’s Got Talent castmate Heidi Klum for support.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The TV stunner joined the supermodel on the judging panel of the NBC reality show contest in 2020, and the friend spilled, “Heidi wants to take Sofia on a hunt for the man of her dreams. She believes Sofia deserves a red-hot revenge romance!”
Another source dished that the couple are still fighting over everything not itemized in their sealed prenup.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Vergara responded to the divorce petition demanding the prenup be enforced. In addition, she asked that her separate artwork and jewelry be awarded to her.