Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Slapped With New Credit Card Lawsuit Days After Cops Were Called To Georgia Mansion Over Explosive Fight
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann was hit with a brand new lawsuit over alleged credit card debt.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on November 27, JPMorgan Chase Bank filed a lawsuit against the ex-NFL star in Georgia court.
In the filing, Chase accused Biermann of failing to pay on his credit card. The bank said he has an outstanding balance of $13,071.88.
Chase attached the last statement sent to Biermann showing he made purchases at a Bakery in Atlanta, charged an Uber ride, and sent $700 via Cash App to a woman named Tracey.
The bank has demanded Biermann be ordered to cough up the entire $13k.
The new lawsuit comes days after cops were called to Biermann and Zolciak's home by one of their children. Law enforcement sources told TMZ one of their children was concerned after an argument broke out. The child told the police the fight was "extremely loud." Officers spoke to both parties and calmed everyone down without any arrests.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biermann and Zolciak have been hit with a string of lawsuits over the past couple of months.
The exes were recently ordered to pay $230k over an unpaid loan, Biermann was ordered to hand over the keys to a Rolls Royce after he defaulted on payments, and Zolciak was accused of refusing to pay up on her Target credit card.
On top of the lawsuits, the couple was hit with a federal tax lien that accused them of owing $1.1 million in back taxes.
The couple are still living under the same roof despite being in the middle of a nasty divorce. They initially split earlier this year but attempted to reconcile. A couple of weeks later, Biermann filed a second divorce petition.
Sources said the money issues have become too much for them to handle. Earlier this month, the couple filed a lawsuit against Truist Bank demanding the scheduled foreclosure auction of their home be postponed.
The duo explained they had listed their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia for $6 million.
Zolciak pleaded with the court to give them additional time to find a buyer.
In a declaration, Zolciak told the court, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family.”
She explained, “Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," Zolciak added.
She told the judge, “Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devasting consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.”
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.