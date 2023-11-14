Back On? Kim Zolciak Changes Last Name Back to Biermann on IG After Anniversary Dinner With Kroy Despite Divorce Still Active
Kim Zolciak and her on-again, off-again husband Kroy Biermann seem to be back on after the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star changed her last name back to Biermann on Instagram, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, the couple, who are in the middle of a nasty divorce war, celebrated their 12-year anniversary together with a fancy dinner in Georgia.
Zolciak and Biermann looked like a couple in videos Zolciak posted of the dinner on her Instagram. The two were seen laughing and looking like they were enjoying the other's company.
Now, the Bravo star has taken things a step further by changing her Instagram bio to read Kim Biermann instead of Kim Zolciak.
Zolciak had removed Biermann after the couple split earlier this year.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the couple have been living under the same roof for months despite being separated. Biermann first filed for divorce in May but dropped it weeks later after they reconciled.
In August, the ex-NFL star filed a new petition for divorce demanding child support and primary custody of their kids. Zolciak fired back demanding the same.
During the battle, Biermann accused the RHOA star of having a gambling problem that caused them significant financial hardship. Zolciak said he feared Biermann had CTE from his days in the NFL and accused him of smoking marijuana.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Biermann and Zolciak's divorce war has not been dismissed and is still active.
- Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Still Gung-Ho About Divorce Despite 'RHOA' Star Claiming They Are Still Sleeping Together
- Kim Zolciak's Husband Kroy Biermann Files For Divorce AGAIN, Demands Sole Custody of Kids
- 'Selling Is Critical': Kroy Biermann Unable to Afford New Pad Until Ex Kim Zolciak Signs Off on $3 Million Home Sale
The last update occurred at a hearing in October. The judge ordered the parties to sleep in separate bedrooms and not to harass the other inside the home.
The order came after police had to drive out to the couple's mansion multiple times to settle non-physical fights between the two.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com that friends of the couple are tired of the back and forth between the two and claim the situation changes day by day.
Recently, the duo filed a lawsuit against Truist Bank in an attempt to stop a scheduled foreclosure auction. Biermann and Zolciak told the court they needed more time to sell off the property. They recently listed the home for $6 million and are working to unload it before it is taken from them.
Zolciak told the court her children would be "homeless" if they didn't grant her request for extra time. A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of their divorce and pending foreclosure, the couple was hit with a $230k judgment and Biermann was ordered to turn over the keys to a 2020 Rolls Royce.