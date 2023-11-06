Kim Zolciak’s Ex Kroy Facing Rolls-Royce Being Seized After Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Missed Payments

Kim Zolciak’s estranged husband Kroy Biermann is close to having his luxury car seized after he blew off a lawsuit over the car. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Biermann was sued by BWM Financial Services over his 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Source: MEGA

In the lawsuit, filed on June 12, the company said the reality star had missed payments due on his lease. BMW Financial Services said Biermann had refused to return the $400k SUV despite demands.

Source: MEGA

The suit said Kroy was required to pay $5,297.64 each month for 36 months from July 2020 to July 2023. The total amount to be paid was $190k. However, BMW Financial Services claimed Kroy failed to make his payments or made partial payments. The company said his last payment made was in September 2022. Now, in a newly filed motion, BMW said Kroy has failed to show up to court to respond to the lawsuit despite being served the legal paperwork.

The company has demanded the court grant a default and allow them to seize the Rolls Royce immediately. At the time the lawsuit was filed, Kroy's attorney told RadaOnline.com, "Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary… I don’t think anyone told Kim."

Source: MEGA The couple recently listed their home for $6 million.

The lawyer added, "When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple is in the middle of a nasty divorce where they are both demanding primary custody of their kids and support from the other.

Recently, the judge ordered Kim to sleep in the basement while Kroy occupied the master bedroom. The couple have been living under the same roof since they split earlier this year. The decision to separate the exes comes after police made several visits to their $6 million Georgia mansion in the past couple of months.

Source: MEGA The couple in happier times.

The couple will soon be on their own after listing their pad for $6 million. As we first reported, last month, the duo sued the bank pleading for a foreclosure auction to be called off and to allow them time to sell the home.

The couple were recently ordered to pay $230k in a separate lawsuit.