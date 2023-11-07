'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Ex Kroy Ordered to Turn Over Keys to 2020 Rolls-Royce After Blowing Off Lawsuit
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s ex Kroy Biermann has been ordered to surrender his 2020 Rolls-Royce immediately.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia judge granted a default judgment in favor of BWM Financial Services.
The company filed a lawsuit against Kroy in June 2023 and served him with the legal paperwork weeks later.
As we previously reported, BMW Financial Services claimed Biermann had defaulted on lease payments. Despite numerous demands for the car, the company said Biermann refused to hand it over and it remained at the Georgia pad where he lived with Zolciak.
In the lawsuit, the company said Biermann had agreed to pay $5,297.64 for 36 months from July 2020 to July 2023. The total amount to be paid was $190k.
- Money Woes: Kim Zolciak and Ex Kroy Biermann Ordered to Pay $230k After Blowing off Bank Lawsuit
- Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann Ordered To Pay His Former Sports Agent $22,000 Weeks Before 'Don’t Be Tardy' Cancellation Bombshell
- Don’t Be Tardy! Kim Zolciak Sued For Failing To Pay $215,000 Credit Card Bill
BMW said Biermann made partial payments or failed to make payments during the period. The last payment was made in September 2022.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Kroy's attorney told RadarOnline.com, "Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary… I don’t think anyone told Kim."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Biermann and Zolciak filed a petition in court asking a judge to stop an upcoming foreclosure auction from taking place. The duo explained they recently listed their pad for $6 million and need time to find a buyer.
The foreclosure auction is scheduled for this month.
In a declaration, Zolciak told the court, “I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for vour understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to mv family.”
She added, “Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property. and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations.”
Zolciak said “we strongly believe that the proceeds from [the home sale] can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence.”
A judge has yet to rule.
On top of all that, the couple are still in the middle of a nasty divorce and were also hit with a $1 million lien by the IRS.