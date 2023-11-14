RFK Jr.'s Home Intruder Ordered to Stay 100 Yards Away After Politician Reveals Man Sent Him 439 Emails Before Showing Up to His Home
The intruder arrested at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s home has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the presidential candidate.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Kennedy’s petition seeking protection against a 28-year-old man named Jonathan Macht.
Macht has been ordered to not contact Kennedy or come near him or his home.
A hearing has been set for November 29 where Kennedy will make the plea to make the restraining order permanent.
In the petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kennedy explained Macht had shown up to his Brentwood, California home twice on October 25.
Kennedy and his wife Cheryl Hines were home along with his security team. The petition said Kennedy was aware that Macht “reported that he intends to acquire a firearm.”
His lawyer said Macht had sent several harassing letters to Kennedy’s residence and 439 harassing emails to Kennedy.
- Kylie Jenner's Alleged Stalker Hit With Criminal Charges, Facing 1 Year In Jail After Violating Restraining Order
- Kylie Jenner's Alleged Stalker Released From Jail Days After Violating Restraining Order, Allowed Out Without Paying Bond
- Jacob Elordi's Alleged 61-Year-Old Stalker Could Get Off Scot-Free After Judge Issues Warning To 'Euphoria' Star
The petition claimed Macht climbed over a fence on the backside of Kennedy’s home. The politican’s security team met him on the other side and arrested him.
LAPD showed up and took Macht into custody. The police granted Kennedy an emergency protective order and instructed Macht not to return.
Macht was released from police custody at 5 PM and showed up at Kennedy’s home at 5:25 PM despite the emergency protective order being in place. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Kennedy said Macht was released from custody the following day after he posted bail.
In his plea for a restraining order, Kennedy said the emergency protective order expired on November 1 and he was without court-ordered protection from Macht.
As we first reported, earlier this week, Kennedy served Macht with the restraining order paperwork. Macht has hired a criminal defense lawyer to represent him in the matter.
For months, Kennedy and his team have been pleading with President Biden for secret service protection but have been ignored.
The politician’s attorney said, “We needed to take this step [of obtaining a restraining order] because President Joe Biden won't give Mr. Kennedy security protection despite the clear need demonstrated by Jonathan Macht's and others' actions."
Politico revealed Macht works as a real estate agent from Pacific Palisades, California.
His former employer said they were shocked by Macht’s arrest and claimed it was extremely out of character” for him.